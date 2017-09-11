Study: Risk Of Death Increases With Too Much Sitting

DENVER (CBS4) – Get moving! That’s the advice from researchers at Columbia University.
They studied 8,000 middle-aged and older adults and found they sat down for an average of 11 to 12 hours every day.
Researchers found sitting too much greatly increases your risk of death, even if you exercise well.
The study also shows people who kept periods of sitting to less than 30 minutes at a time had a lower risk of death.
“We think that if you take a movement break every 30 minutes that this could decrease your risk of death. If you can have walking meetings or if you have to type an email, instead of typing an email, just walk to their office,” said Dr. Keith Diaz at Columbia University Medical Center.
Researchers say this is the largest study to link sedentary time with death risk.