COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest former Bronco and former Buff Daniel Graham. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Study: Risk Of Death Increases With Too Much Sitting

Filed Under: Columbia University Medical Center

DENVER (CBS4) – Get moving! That’s the advice from researchers at Columbia University.

They studied 8,000 middle-aged and older adults and found they sat down for an average of 11 to 12 hours every day.

sitting study 6vo transfer frame 19 Study: Risk Of Death Increases With Too Much Sitting

(credit: CBS)

Researchers found sitting too much greatly increases your risk of death, even if you exercise well.

sitting study 6vo transfer frame 289 Study: Risk Of Death Increases With Too Much Sitting

(credit: CBS)

The study also shows people who kept periods of sitting to less than 30 minutes at a time had a lower risk of death.

sitting study 6sotvo transfer frame 215 Study: Risk Of Death Increases With Too Much Sitting

Dr. Keith Diaz (credit: CBS)

“We think that if you take a movement break every 30 minutes that this could decrease your risk of death. If you can have walking meetings or if you have to type an email, instead of typing an email, just walk to their office,” said Dr. Keith Diaz at Columbia University Medical Center.

sitting study 6vo transfer frame 199 Study: Risk Of Death Increases With Too Much Sitting

(credit: CBS)

Researchers say this is the largest study to link sedentary time with death risk.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Send A News Tip
FANTASY FOOTBALL
NEWS TEAM

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch