Several Public Transportation Options For Monday Night’s Broncos Game

DENVER (CBS4)– There are many options to get to Mile High Stadium for Monday night’s Broncos game against the Chargers. RTD is offering several public transportation options for those who want to leave their vehicle at home.

RTD offers Denver Broncos fans easy ways to get to and from Sports Authority Field at Mile High with direct bus and rail service from stops across the metro area.

Shuttle Service:

As part of RTD’s BroncosRide service, the Federal Shuttle will operate every five-to-ten minutes starting 2 hours before kickoff on weekend game days and 1½ hours before kickoff on weekday game days. The last bus leaves Lincoln High School 15 minutes prior to kickoff. Service resumes immediately following the game with the last bus departing within 45 minutes.

Buses:

Buses depart for Sports Authority Field from many Park-n-Rides and stops around the metro area up to 2½ hours before kickoff on weekend game days and up to 2 hours before kickoff on weekday game days.

Please note the following information:

BroncosRide bus service will not be provided at East High School. Alternate service will be provided by the 15L to the Decatur-Federal Station.

BroncosRide bus service will not be provided from the Alameda & Havana Park-n-Ride on all preseason and weeknight games.

BroncosRide passengers will not be permitted to leave any personal items in the bus during the game.

Rail:

On game days, the C, E, and W rail lines stop at the Sports Authority Field at Mile High Station, and the W rail line stops at Decatur-Federal Station. Special C Line service will be available up to three hours before each weekend home game.

Fans can also take the D or H lines and transfer to the C or E lines at I-25 and Broadway, Alameda, and 10th & Osage stations, or take the University of Colorado A Line or B Line and transfer to the C, E, or W lines at Union Station.

BroncosRide and Light Rail Service:

http://www3.rtd-denver.com//content/SpecialRides/Broncos_Ride/pickupSchedule/170911%20BroncosRide%20bus%20train%20pickup%20schedule.pdf

BroncosRide Service Map:

http://www.rtd-denver.com/documents/broncosridemap.pdf

For more on BroncosRide:

http://www.rtd-denver.com/BroncosRide.shtml