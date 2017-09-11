Rockies’ Freeland Leaves Game After Being Struck By Liner

PHOENIX (AP) — Colorado Rockies starter Kyle Freeland was struck by a line drive near his left shoulder and neck and left a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night.

J.D. Martinez ripped a ball up the middle in the fourth inning directly at the left-handed pitcher. Freeland spun to try to avoid the ball, which appeared to hit his shoulder and possibly his jaw. Freeland stayed on his feet and was led off the field after a visit from a trainer.

Kyle Freeland #31 of the Colorado Rockies delivers a first inning pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on September 11, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Tyler Anderson was called in to pitch after Martinez reached base on the play.

