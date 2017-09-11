Girls Between Ages Of 5, 10 Died Weeks Before Discovery

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4)– Two girls who were found dead were apparently killed weeks before their bodies were found.
Authorities discovered the bodies of two girls between the ages of 5 and 10 years old Friday in a farm near the small town of Norwood, 33 miles west of Telluride.
Now, investigators say the two died weeks ago. They were alerted to the deaths from a tip last week.
Five people are in custody in connection with their deaths including Nakisha Bramble, Frederick Blair, 23, from Norwood, Madani Ceus, 37, and Nathan Yah, 50, both from Haiti and Ika Eden, 53, from Jamaica. All are facing charges of felony child abuse resulting in death.
Authorities were unable to comment on how the children died, nor could they disclose the relationship between the victims and the suspects.
Investigators believed that the foreign suspects had been in the area for less than 60-days but could not comment on the purpose of their visit.
Prior to the double homicide, the area had not seen a murder since the mid-1990s.