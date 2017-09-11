Photographer Wins ‘Monkey Selfie’ Case

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – The fight over who owns a monkey’s selfie is over.
Lawyers for an animal rights group said Monday they’re petitioning a federal appeals court to dismiss the case. They say the photographer whose camera a monkey used to snap an accidental selfie agreed to donate 25% of any future revenue from the photo to charities dedicated to protecting crested macaques, a rare monkey.
PETA sued on behalf of the monkey, seeking financial control of the photographs. That control would be used to benefit Naruto the monkey.
A lower court previously ruled in the photographer’s favor. The San Francisco-based 9th Circuit Court of Appeals was reviewing PETA’s appeal.
