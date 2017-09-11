Latest Forecast: A Few Thunderstorms Late Today May Produce Small Hail, Gusty Winds

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – It was a hot weekend. We officially reached 92° on Saturday (the record was 94°) and then we hit 90° on Sunday (the record was 93°). It won’t be as warm on Monday largely thanks to an increase in moisture. But temperatures will remain above normal virtually statewide. In the Denver metro area, we’ll top out in the middle and upper 80s which is still far above normal for the second week of September.

Meanwhile, the increase in moisture also means a better chance for showers and thunderstorms on Monday particularly in the foothills and mountains. The high country has at least a 40-50% chance for rain while the metro area has a 20-30% chance. And if you happen to get a thunderstorm in your neighborhood, plan on the possibility of brief heavy rain, small hail, and gusty winds up to 45 mph.

Rain is unlikely but not impossible during the Broncos game at Mile High Monday evening. Plan on temperatures in the 70s at kickoff and then 60s by the fourth quarter. Mild even for September considering the game isn’t set to start until 8:20 p.m.

On Tuesday the chance for rain is so small that we’re going to leave it out of the forecast. Then a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms will return on Wednesday and Thursday.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.