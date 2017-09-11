Hurricane Irma Strands Teacher, Family In Nightmare

Filed Under: Hurricane Irma, Lowry Elementary School, Susan Rich, Turks and Caicos

DENVER (CBS4) – Hurricane Irma has stranded a teacher and her family on vacation.

Susan Rich, a teacher at Lowry Elementary School, and her family hid in the corner of a room in Turks and Caicos for 15 hours, hoping they’d be spared Irma’s wrath.

teacher stranded 10pkg transfer frame 1999 Hurricane Irma Strands Teacher, Family In Nightmare

Susan Rich talking with CBS4’s Stan Bush (credit: CBS)

“The wind was unbearable and very frightening,” she said.

The Turks and Caicos islands were first in Irma’s path of destruction, ripping apart cabanas and uprooting trees near where Rich was sheltered.

teacher stranded 10pkg transfer frame 207 Hurricane Irma Strands Teacher, Family In Nightmare

(credit: CBS)

The resort where the Rich family is staying is now a shelter for the storm’s refugees.

“Many of the staff members here have no home to go to, the resort is putting many of the employees up in rooms here.”

teacher stranded 10pkg transfer frame 492 Hurricane Irma Strands Teacher, Family In Nightmare

(credit: CBS)

Rich and her family, two of them infants, have been stranded for more than a week as airlines have cancelled nearly a dozen flights the teacher hoped to have booked.

Thousands are now living with no power, and limited access to food and clean water.

teacher stranded 10pkg transfer frame 1423 Hurricane Irma Strands Teacher, Family In Nightmare

(credit: Susan Rich)

Rich says she’s lucky they were at the resort when the storm hit.

“Cellular service has been sketchy but we fared much better than the rest of the island.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Send A News Tip
FANTASY FOOTBALL
NEWS TEAM

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch