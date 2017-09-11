COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest former Bronco and former Buff Daniel Graham. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Fake Ransomware Attacks Worry Computer Owners

Filed Under: Fake Ransomware, Internet Scams

DENVER (CBS4) – Technology experts are warning people about fake ransomware.

They say scam artists are taking advantage of people with attacks that look like ransomware but aren’t.

fake ransomware scam 6sotvo transfer frame 0 Fake Ransomware Attacks Worry Computer Owners

(credit: CBS)

Martha Villanueva says it happened to her when a message popped up on her computer screen which locked her computer.

fake ransomware scam 6vo transfer frame 13 Fake Ransomware Attacks Worry Computer Owners

Martha Villanueva (credit: CBS)

“I thought maybe they had gotten into my computer… all my financial information,” said Villanueva.

The message included a phone number which she called, “he wanted 149 dollars to remove that message,” said Villanueva.

fake ransomware scam 6vo transfer frame 180 Fake Ransomware Attacks Worry Computer Owners

(credit: CBS)

Before taking action, Villanueva took her computer to the Geek Squad at Best Buy.

Nico Froehner says it’s relatively easy for a pop-up to temporarily lock your computer in hopes of scaring the computer owner to pay or hand over access to the machine.

fake ransomware scam 6sotvo transfer frame 90 Fake Ransomware Attacks Worry Computer Owners

Nico Froehner (credit: CBS)

“The easiest thing to do usually is just shut your computer down and restart it,” says Froehner.

Experts say it’s important to have anti-virus software installed and to make sure to keep your computer’s security updates current.

The Federal Trade Commission advises to back up all your files onto an external hard drive.

