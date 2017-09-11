Fake Ransomware Attacks Worry Computer Owners

DENVER (CBS4) – Technology experts are warning people about fake ransomware.

They say scam artists are taking advantage of people with attacks that look like ransomware but aren’t.

Martha Villanueva says it happened to her when a message popped up on her computer screen which locked her computer.

“I thought maybe they had gotten into my computer… all my financial information,” said Villanueva.

The message included a phone number which she called, “he wanted 149 dollars to remove that message,” said Villanueva.

Before taking action, Villanueva took her computer to the Geek Squad at Best Buy.

Nico Froehner says it’s relatively easy for a pop-up to temporarily lock your computer in hopes of scaring the computer owner to pay or hand over access to the machine.

“The easiest thing to do usually is just shut your computer down and restart it,” says Froehner.

Experts say it’s important to have anti-virus software installed and to make sure to keep your computer’s security updates current.

The Federal Trade Commission advises to back up all your files onto an external hard drive.