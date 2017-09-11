COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest former Bronco and former Buff Daniel Graham. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Irma Forces Disney, Universal, Sea World Closures

CBS Local — Hurricane Irma took aim at Florida this past weekend, and while the greatest impact will be felt in the southern-most part of the state, Central Florida will feel the wrath of Irma as well.

MORE: Latest Hurricane Irma Updates From CBS Miami

Major theme parks located in Central Florida are planning on closing their doors for multiple days beginning Saturday evening, according to a reportfrom the Orlando Sentinel. 

Here’s the complete list of theme park closures:

  • Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom theme parks closed on Saturday.
  • Magic Kingdom and Epcot also closed on Saturday. Disney officials stated that the parks will remain closed through Monday.
  • Water parks Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach will close Saturday at 5 p.m. ET and will also remain closed through Monday.
  • End-of-night finales, including the “River of Light” at Animal Kingdom and “Happily Ever After” fireworks at Magic Kingdom have also been cancelled.
  • Universal’s parks shut their doors on Saturday and will remain closed until Tuesday.
  • SeaWorld Orlando closed Saturday and will remain closed Sunday and Monday.
  • Aquatica Water Park will be closed Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
  • Discovery Cove will be closed Sunday and Monday.
  • Legoland Florida and its water park will be closed Saturday through Monday.

Nearly every resort is offering free cancellations or alterations to stays and refunds for purchased tickets to events that have been cancelled.

Irma is projected to make landfall early Sunday morning, with tropical storm-force winds and heavy rains plaguing the state of Florida through much of Monday.

Residents have been urged to evacuate as Irma is expected to bring damaging winds and a life-threatening storm surge to much of the region.

