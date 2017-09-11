School Placed On Lock Out After Gun Found In Backpack

DENVER (CBS4) – A high school was placed on lock out after a gun was discovered in a student’s backpack.

It happened at the Denver Justice High School at about 2 p.m. on Monday.

Denver police say they were called to the school after bullets were found in a locker.

Before they got there, the student who the locker belongs to was taken out of class.

While school officials questioned him, they found a loaded handgun in his backpack.

The student left the school.

When police arrived, out of concern, they placed the school on lock out.

It was lifted at about 3 p.m.

Police are still looking for the student.