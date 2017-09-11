2 Die In Crash While Speed Testing Car On Airport Runway

Tonight's Xfinity Monday Live Guest: Former Bronco Daniel Graham Watch Xfinity Monday Live on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live! Join in the fun, enjoy great food & drinks and watch all of tonight's big games on a 200 inch flatscreen.

Paying Close Attention To Last Weeks Of MLB Season Is Crucial To Fantasy HopesThere are only three weeks left in the 2017 Major League Baseball regular season, so it's crunch time in your fantasy baseball league. If you still are pushing for a league title, it's key to make sure your active lineup features players that are actually playing each day of the week.