2 Die In Crash While Speed Testing Car On Airport Runway

BUENA VISTA, Colo. (AP) — Two men in their 70s were killed when the muscle car they were speed testing went off the runway at a central Colorado airport and flipped end-over-end.
Chaffee County officials say the crash happened Friday afternoon near Buena Vista.
Investigators say 71-year-old Lynd Fitzgerald of Colorado Springs and his passenger, 76-year-old Roger Lichtenberger of San Marcos, California, sped down the runway in a 2016 Dodge Challenger Hellcat and traveled another 314 feet off the runway before going airborne over a ravine. The car hit the ground and flipped end over end. Both men died at the scene.
Sheriff John Spezze says the men had permission to use the runway and had likely reached speeds above 100 mph. He believes they were traveling too fast when they reached the end of the runway.
