Child Killed In Hit And Run

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado State Patrol say a child was killed in a hit and run Monday night.

It happened 156th Avenue and Lipan Street near Interstate 25 and E-470.

Investigators say someone driving a white SUV hit the child, got out of their car to check if there was any damage and then drove away.

The child was airlifts to a hospital, but later died.

Investigators are asking the public to look out for a white vehicle with front end damage.

More information will be added to this story as it becomes available.

