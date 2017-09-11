Child Killed In Hit And Run

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado State Patrol say a child was killed in a hit and run Monday night.
It happened 156th Avenue and Lipan Street near Interstate 25 and E-470.
Investigators say someone driving a white SUV hit the child, got out of their car to check if there was any damage and then drove away.
The child was airlifts to a hospital, but later died.
Investigators are asking the public to look out for a white vehicle with front end damage.
