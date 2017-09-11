Joseph Becomes 12th To Win Broncos Head Coaching Debut

DENVER (CBS4) – Vance Joseph is the twelfth head coach in Broncos history to win his regular-season debut.
The Broncos beat the Los Angeles Chargers Monday night, holding on late to get the win, 24-21, after a missed last-second field goal.
In the team’s history, the Broncos have had 16 head coaches, with only four not winning their debut.
Those four are Mac Speedie in 1964, Ray Malavasi in 1966, interim head coach Eric Studesville in 2010, and, most recently, John Fox in 2011.
PHOTO GALLERY: Broncos Beat Chargers, 24-21