Siemian Gets First Rushing TD Of NFL Career

DENVER (CBS4) – Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian ran in his first-ever touchdown in the NFL.

Siemian ran the ball into the end zone in the third quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers, faking the hand-off and rolling out before dodging a defensive end to cross the goal line.

With the score, the Broncos took a 14-7 lead over the Chargers.

In the game, to that point, Siemian also threw for 75 yards and a touchdown. He’s run for a total of nine yards in the game.

gettyimages 845834734 Siemian Gets First Rushing TD Of NFL Career

Quarterback Trevor Siemian #13 of the Denver Broncos (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

His rushing touchdown was a one-yard run.

