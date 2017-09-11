Siemian Gets First Rushing TD Of NFL Career

DENVER (CBS4) – Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian ran in his first-ever touchdown in the NFL.
Siemian ran the ball into the end zone in the third quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers, faking the hand-off and rolling out before dodging a defensive end to cross the goal line.
With the score, the Broncos took a 14-7 lead over the Chargers.
In the game, to that point, Siemian also threw for 75 yards and a touchdown. He’s run for a total of nine yards in the game.
His rushing touchdown was a one-yard run.