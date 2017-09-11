COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest former Bronco and former Buff Daniel Graham. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Taylor, Turner, Doss Inactive For Broncos Against Chargers

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Broncos deactivated wide receiver Jordan Taylor, guard Billy Turner and cornerback Lorenzo Doss in addition to their four injured players for their game against the San Diego Chargers.

Also out for Denver are: quarterback Paxton Lynch (shoulder), running back Devontae Booker (wrist) and defensive ends Zach Kerr (knee) and Jared Crick (back).

Wide receiver Jordan Taylor #87 of the Denver Broncos (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Before Monday night’s game, the Broncos added defensive tackle Tyrique Jarrett and waived Kyle Peko.

The Chargers deactivated quarterback Cardale Jones, wide receivers Dontrelle Inman and Mike Williams, safety Dexter McCoil, tackle Sam Tevi, tight end Seat McGrath and defensive end Jerry Attaochu.

In addition, San Diego waived cornerback Jeff Richards and added receiver Geremy Davis.

