With Win, Broncos 17-1 In Past 18 Home Openers

Filed Under: Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers, Trevor Siemian

DENVER (CBS4) – With Monday night’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers, the Broncos are now 17-1 in their last 18 home openers.

In addition, the Broncos extended their AFC-best unbeaten streak in home openers to six wins.

Off the arms and legs of quarterback Trevor Siemian, the Broncos beat the Chargers, 24-21, at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.

gettyimages 8458347341 With Win, Broncos 17 1 In Past 18 Home Openers

Quarterback Trevor Siemian #13 of the Denver Broncos is introduced to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on September 11, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Siemian threw for 219 yards and two touchdowns, running for 20 yards, as he picked up his first-ever rushing touchdown.

RELATED: Broncos Extend Sellout Streak To 388 Games, Longest In NFL

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Send A News Tip
FANTASY FOOTBALL
NEWS TEAM

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch