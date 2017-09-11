With Win, Broncos 17-1 In Past 18 Home Openers

DENVER (CBS4) – With Monday night’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers, the Broncos are now 17-1 in their last 18 home openers.
In addition, the Broncos extended their AFC-best unbeaten streak in home openers to six wins.
Off the arms and legs of quarterback Trevor Siemian, the Broncos beat the Chargers, 24-21, at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.
Siemian threw for 219 yards and two touchdowns, running for 20 yards, as he picked up his first-ever rushing touchdown.
RELATED: Broncos Extend Sellout Streak To 388 Games, Longest In NFL