Announcer Will Make History At Monday Night’s Football Game

DENVER (CBS4)– Beth Mowins will make history on Monday night as the first woman to call a Monday Night Football game.

Mowins is no stranger to making history. When she began calling college football games for ESPN in 2005, she became only the second woman to call nationally televised college football games for the network.

Twelve years later, Mowins is ready to blaze a new trail. She will be in the booth for the second half of ESPN’s Monday Night Football doubleheader on Sept. 11, calling the matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos.

Denver Broncos Defensive End Derek Wolfe tweeted out his excitement over Mowins calling the game.

Tonight bethmowins becomes the 1st woman to call MNF game. I'm proud to play in tonight's game… https://t.co/WXwHnEeva5 — Derek Wolfe (@Derek_Wolfe95) September 11, 2017

Mowins will become just the second woman, and the first in 37 years, to do play-by-play of an NFL regular-season telecast. Following her debut on Monday Night Football, Mowins will continue to call games for NFL on CBS throughout the season, beginning with Cleveland vs. Indianapolis on Sept. 24.

“I’m really excited to welcome Beth Mowins to the CBS Sports family,” CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus said at the NFL on CBS Media Day. “I think it says a lot about what CBS is all about. Beth was hired not because she’s a woman. Beth was hired because she’s a terrific play-by-play personality and is really going to be a great addition to our team.”

Mowins is no stranger to covering big-time football. She has been a longtime play-by-play voice for college football on ESPN. In addition, she has been a part of the local TV coverage of the Oakland Raiders’ preseason games for the last few years.

On September 24th, she will join NFL on CBS analyst Jay Feely in the booth, becoming the first woman in CBS’s 58 years broadcasting the NFL to ever call play-by-play for the network’s NFL on CBS games.

“I like what Sean said, that she got the job because of her body of work,” said Feely. “Because she’s such a good announcer. And as a father of three girls who tells them all the time, ‘You can be anything you want. If you have a dream, go after it. Work harder than anybody else. You can accomplish it. You can achieve it,’ it’ll be special for me to be in the booth with her and to be a living example of that message that I’m trying to send to them.”

Mowins doesn’t want the focus to be on her, and instead would like the attention to go to the players and the game itself. However she realizes the impact her presence in the booth will have on young women around the world who might want to follow in her footsteps. Similar to when she was a child watching her role model Phyllis George on NFL Today during the 1970s, Mowins is aware that young women will likely look up to her.

“I am embracing that role, and I understand the significance of it,” Mowins said about becoming the NFL’s first female play-by-play announcer in almost four decades. “I have come to learn in the last several months just how important it is for a lot of women in this business, and for a lot of younger women that have a dream that they want to pursue. I look forward to being in that role if need be. But I’ve always approached it first and foremost as a play-by-play announcer. I’m excited to call a football game, and I’m excited to be a part of the NFL on CBS, so that’s been my preparation. Any sort of historic narrative involved, I’ll let other people worry about that and write that themselves.”