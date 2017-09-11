Austria Domain Registry Rejects US Neo-Nazi Website

COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest former Bronco and former Buff Daniel Graham. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

VIENNA (AP) — An Austrian company has revoked the domain name of an American neo-Nazi website that previously was rejected by internet hosts in the United States.

Monika Pink-Rank, a spokeswoman for Austrian domain registry nic.at, said The Daily Stormer’s domain was removed on Monday after Austrian politicians reported the white supremacist platform’s presence.

Halbe, GERMANY: Picture taken 03 March 2007 shows badges featuring a crossed-out swastika in Halbe, eastern Germany. Germany’s highest judicial court 15 March 2007 ruled in favour of a man who was accused of breaching a ban on Nazi symbols by selling T-shirts and stickers with a crossed-out swastika. (credit: MICHAEL LATZ/AFP/Getty Images)

The website has been looking for a home since its publisher mocked the counter-protester who was killed during the Confederate monument protests in Charlottesville, Virginia last month.

Publisher Andrew Anglin said four domain registration companies refused to service the site.

Pink-Rank says the Austrian domain was set up at the end of August, after the Charlottesville violence.

