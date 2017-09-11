Air Force Academy Cadet Charged With Abusive Sexual Conduct

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — A senior at the Air Force Academy has been charged with abusive sexual conduct and possessing child pornography.
Academy officials say cadet Jacob Cook faces a military trial on the charges starting Tuesday.
He is also charged with taking cellphone images of civilians without their permission.
Cook did not immediately respond to a request for comment left with the academy’s public affairs office.
