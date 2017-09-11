COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest former Bronco and former Buff Daniel Graham. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Air Force Academy Cadet Charged With Abusive Sexual Conduct

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — A senior at the Air Force Academy has been charged with abusive sexual conduct and possessing child pornography.

Academy officials say cadet Jacob Cook faces a military trial on the charges starting Tuesday.

He is also charged with taking cellphone images of civilians without their permission.

Cook did not immediately respond to a request for comment left with the academy’s public affairs office.

