IOC Committee Officially Recommends Los Angeles For 2028 Olympics

LIMA, Peru (AP) – Los Angeles will officially host the 2028 Olympics.
The International Olympic Committee’s evaluation commission recommended that Los Angeles host the 2028 summer Olympics, a move widely expected and unofficially announced earlier this summer.
On Wednesday, the full IOC will award the 2024 Games to Paris, and the 2028 Games to Los Angeles. It is the first time two Games have been awarded at one IOC meeting.
The city will receive concessions for agreeing to host four years after they originally submitted, including a portion of the IOC’s surplus from the Olympics to fund youth sports programs in the city.
Los Angeles will also receive as much as $2 billion from the committee, $300 million more than it would have gotten for 2024.
