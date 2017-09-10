Stevens Throws 3 TDs In CSU’s Win Over ACU

HURRICANE IRMA: Hurricane Irma makes landfall in U.S. ... Watch CBSN Coverage | Watch CBS Miami Live Coverage

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Nick Stevens, who threw for over 300 yards in each of his first two games to start the season, continued his aerial assault, throwing for 337 yards and three touchdowns as Colorado State rolled past Abilene Christian 38-10 on Saturday.

It was the sixth time for Stevens to throw for over 300 yards in his career. He threw for 334 yards and three touchdowns in the Oregon State win to open the season. Stevens passed for 309 yards in the loss to Colorado last week.

The Rams (2-1) drove 99 yards, which tied the longest scoring drive in school history, to go up 17-0 when Stevens capped the drive with a six-yard pass to Michael Gallup who finished with 10 receptions for 103 yards.

The Rams rushed for 268 yards while holding ACU to 62 yards on the ground.

Dallas Sealey led ACU (0-2), throwing for 258 yards.

