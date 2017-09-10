Evacuees Come To Colorado As Hurricane Irma Passes Over Their Homes

By Melissa Garcia

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Florida evacuees watched and waited around the Denver metro area as the eye of Hurricane Irma passed over their coastal homes.

Michael Meguid, a Marco Island resident who arrived at Denver International Airport on Friday, was staying with his son in Aurora.

“It’s been very anxiety-provoking, because I feel totally out of control. It doesn’t matter where you would be, it would still be out of control,” Meguid told CBS4’s Melissa Garcia.

Meguid shared a photo of the beautiful two-story house that he left behind.

Marco Island, on Florida’s gulf coast, was under mandatory evacuation.

He and family members watched the storm coverage closely as Hurricane Irma climbed up the coast with Category 2 force.

“The greatest concern is that your entire life’s investment and dream will be gone,” Meguid said. “It’s not so much the loss of material things. It’s having to deal with the bureaucracy. Trying to deal with re-doing your life.”

Some of his neighbors who stayed on the island during the hurricane have been posting statuses and pictures on Facebook showing some of the damage.

Meguid wondered what condition in which the storm left his house. The retired surgeon, who now works as a medical writer, has thousands of books in his home library.

The home is elevated 12 feet, but he was concerned that may not be enough to protect it from the rise of storm surge waters.

