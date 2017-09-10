Upcoming CherryArts Festival Will Feature Art From Colorado, Nationwide

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The Stanley Marketplace will host the CherryArts Festival on Sept. 15-17.

The event is free and open to the public and will feature national artists as well as artists from the Denver Area.

There will be a national juried art show with nearly 100 exhibiting artists in 13 categories, including ceramics, metal works and photography. Approximately 40 of those artists are from Colorado.

“We try to create an environment where patrons can come, meet the artists and learn about their process,” said Amy Curlee, the visual arts coordinator for CherryArts.

There is also a new ticketed Art Brunch on Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to noon. Proceeds from the Art Brunch will benefit the Cherry Arts’ nonprofit mission of providing access to art experiences to local schools.

Children are also welcome at the festival.

“We’ve got a huge creation station area, so kids can come and try their hand at their own pieces of artwork,”

Additional Resources

For more information on the Festival, visit cherryartsstanley.org.

For tickets to the Art Brunch, visit eventbrite.com/…/art-brunch-tickets.