Broncos Week 1 Injury Report: No Surprise Injuries For The Broncos As Season Starts

By Rick Brown

The Denver Broncos are relatively healthy as the team heads into the season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers. There are no surprise injuries, but the Broncos’ defensive line may be a little thin. Three players listed on the Broncos’ injury report play on the defensive line, so Denver may be facing some of the same issues with run defense that plagued this unit in 2016. The Chargers are only missing one player and look really healthy heading into Monday night’s game.

Injuries Limit Depth To The Broncos’ Defensive Line

The defensive line was identified as a weak link in last year’s unit as the rush defense was among the worst in the league. John Elway and company spent a lot of money and time building up the defensive line. Draft picks were spent, a second round pick on DeMarcus Walker and free agent Domata Peko are being counted on to make a 28th-ranked rush defense better. What was once considered a real strength of the team during preseason is slowly being whittled away by injuries.

Now, the defensive line will be without Jared Crick and Zach Kerr as these two players are listed as out. Kyle Peko, backup nose tackle, is also listed as questionable and will most likely be a game-time decision. The two other players listed as out are running back DeVontae Booker and backup quarterback Paxton Lynch. Booker showed up to training camp with a broken wrist and should be ready to play in a few more weeks. Lynch injured his shoulder in the third preseason game and is expected back in about a month or more.

The Los Angeles Chargers Are Healthy And Ready For Monday Night Football

The Chargers may have been battling injuries for the past few years, but the team is looking good and healthy at the moment. While every team has to deal with injuries, it seems as though the Chargers are always without a star player for some portion of the season. Last year, Keenan Allen was lost in the first week to a knee injury. While the Chargers will be without Mike Williams, this year’s seventh pick in the NFL draft, the are no other players listed as out for the Chargers. This looks to be an exciting game since both teams are healthy and hungry for a win to start off the season.

Denver Broncos’ Injury Report

Questionable:

(NT) Kyle Peko (Foot) – Limited Participation in Practice

Out:

(RB) DeVontae Booker (Wrist) – Did Not Participate in Practice

(DE) Jared Crick (Back) – Did Not Participate in Practice

(DE) Zach Kerr (Knee) – Did Not Participate in Practice

(QB) Paxton Lynch (Shoulder) – Did Not Participate in Practice

Los Angeles Chargers’ Injury Report

Questionable:

(DE) Jeremiah Attaochu (Hamsting) – Limited Participation in Practice

(WR) Dontrelle Inman (Groin) – Limited Participation in Practice

(TE) Sean McGrath (Knee) – Limited Participation in Practice

(SAF) Tre Boston (Calf) – Limited Participation in Practice

Out: