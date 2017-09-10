Consider Alternative Ways To Get To The Broncos Game

By Joel Hillan

DENVER (CBS4) – Heading to a Broncos home game is always exciting, until you realize you have to get there. Some people will dole out cash for a rideshare service, but you then you get stuck with surge pricing.

If you drive downtown for a game like Monday’s Broncos-Chargers matchup at the Broncos’ stadium, parking is nearly impossible to find and when you do it’s incredibly expensive. Our partners at WaytoGo are hoping to help you find other ways of getting to a game. Those include carpools, mass transit or evening taking a bike.

Doug Rex, Interim Executive Director of the Denver Regional Council of Governments (DrCOG) explains, “They do have bike racks scattered all around the stadium. I would suggest that is a tremendous option especially for someone within a five mile radius of the stadium.”

CBS4 followed Ruth Korecki for a trip downtown using RTD Light Rail.

“I have no issue with parking because I just get on the light rail. Going to a Broncos game, obviously the traffic is very great and trying to find a place to park is almost next to impossible.”

She says after the game is great, too.

“There’s a lot of people who take the light rail, the line forms, you show your ticket and you jump on the light rail. It takes you directly to where you need to be and it’s as easy as can be,” Korecki said.

RTD also has BroncosRide buses to and from the game. Round trip will cost you just $9.

