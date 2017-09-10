College Football Fans Get Educated About Smartphone Breathalyzers

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado transportation officials are continuing their effort to educate people about a tool that helps drinkers easily determine whether they are safe to drive.

Last month the Colorado Department of Transportation announced a partnership with a company called BACtrack which makes smartphone breathalyzers. Since then they have been out showing alcohol consumers in Colorado how the personal breathalyzers work. On Saturday they set up a booth outside the CSU Rams game in Fort Collins.

One Rams fan told CDOT he was surprised by the results one of the breathalyzers showed.

“I’m a pretty big guy, but my BAC was much higher than I expected,” Felipe Martinez Jr. said, according to a CDOT news release.

The goal of CDOT and BACtrack’s campaign, which is called “Before You Go, Know,” is to help Coloradans know for sure whether they are below the state’s limit of .08 blood alcohol content before driving.

“(Drunk driving) tears apart communities, it tears apart families. But really talking to the public about the dangers isn’t enough,” CDOT Communications Manager Sam Cole told CBS4 last month.

“We have a responsibility … to provide resources to Coloradans and help them make informed decisions to avoid driving impaired.”

Additional Resources

Visit HeatIsOnColorado.com or BACtrack.com and use the code CDOT for 20 percent off and free shipping on breathalyzer products between now and the end of the month.