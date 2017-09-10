1 Killed In Homicide, Survivor In Hospital

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – One person was killed Saturday night in what police are calling homicide, though details of the incident have not been released.
Deputies were called to 6798 Irving Street early this morning. One person was declared deceased and another was transported to the hospital.
That survivor went into surgery shortly after arriving. That person’s condition is not known, said ACSO Sgt. Jim Morgen.
“Investigators are running down leads,” Morgen stated, adding that “people are being less than forthcoming.”
Morgen says it is not clear what occurred inside the residence. Investigators have not said how many suspects may be responsible for the injuries to the two victims.
Early Sunday afternoon, investigators and crime scene technicians could be seen carrying doors and furniture out of the home.