Day Of Service Draws Hundreds Of Volunteers

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – CBS4 teamed up with Xcel Energy for Day of Service on Saturday.

Thousands of volunteers worked on projects across Colorado including our Jim Benemann and Michael Spencer.

More than 700 volunteers are preparing 150,000 meals for Colorado Feeding Kids today #XEDOS for the CBS4 and Xcel Energy Day of Service pic.twitter.com/N1Rmv571bL — Danielle Dascalos (@ddascalos) September 9, 2017

They along with several other CBS4 employees were in Thornton with more than 700 other volunteers helping put together meals for the non-profit organization Colorado Feeding Kids.

“It’s been a wonderful turnout; it’s been a wonderful effort. We’ve packed more than 100,000 meals that are going to go to families in need and that’s what it’s really all about,” said Spencer.

In Denver, Alan Gionet, Tom Mustin, Jeff Todd and other CBS4 employees joined Regis University baseball players serving Coloradans in the Swansea neighborhood.

“It just makes you feel good to know you’re doing something to help people who deserve to enjoy this park,” said Regis University Senior Shortstop Logan Heflebower.

Eight year old’s Chase and Lilly Horvath were among the many kids donating their Saturday morning to the cause.

“We hope this park is better than it was before,” said Lilly.

For Chase, he thought it was cool to be able to use some of the tools to help clean up, “We like using those grabber machines to pick up trash and stuff.”

This is the 7th year of Day of Service, which started as a way to honor the anniversary of 9/11.

Joel Hillan is CBS4’s Traffic Specialist and is featured on CBS4 This Morning. Follow Joel on Twitter @joelhillan.