‘Go’ Bond Could Fund Hundreds Of Projects

DENVER (CBS4) – The City of Denver is trying to convince voters to approve a huge bond package in November.

It includes hundreds of millions of dollars for fixing roads, improving libraries and museums, and repairing city buildings.

The city plans to put in a $4 million outdoor performance venue here at the Greek Amphitheater at Civic Center Park.

The Denver Art Museum and Denver Central Library would also see upgrades.

Denver Health Medical Center would have a new walk-in clinic.

The bond is the biggest in Denver’s history at almost a billion dollars.

It would pay for nearly 500 projects across the city.

For Norma Brambilla, the bond is the city’s biggest investment in her neighborhood in decades.

“My child is very excited to go to the other neighborhoods to go swimming, and play soccer,” said Brambilla.

The Westwood neighborhood is one of the city’s poorest, youngest and most obese in the city. It will get $35.5 million for a recreation center.

Other improvements could include a new pool at Congress Park and a new police station for Denver Police’s District Five.

There’s funding for an animal hospital at the Denver Zoo and a science, art and education center at the Botanic Gardens.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock says the city received 4,000 ideas.

“I’ll tell you Shaun, I call this the people’s bond because people were clear on what they expect to come out of this bond,” said Hancock, “And make sure the entire city can benefit from this bond, and two, do things critical to maintenance sustainability way of life we have in the city. So, address the critical infrastructure that we have.”

Which is why Hancock says nearly half of the money, $43 million will go toward repairing roads and bridges, installing new bike lanes and bus rapid transit along Colfax Avenue.

Hancock said, “We get this opportunity every 10 to 15 years to say how do we reset? How do we make new investments for generation coming up?”

Denver has seen such a significant jump in property values.

City officials say it will take in enough money to repay the bond without increasing the tax rate.

The bond will be on November’s ballot with a separate questions for each category.

Hancock admits $937 million is a lot of money, but he says the city is growing by 1,000 people each month, and it needs to keep up with the growth.