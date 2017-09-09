Frontier Pilots Threaten To Strike

DENVER (CBS4) – Frontier Airlines Pilots say they’re ready to go on strike if they have to.
Last April, pilots picketed outside the airline’s headquarters in Denver where they demanded raises.
On Friday, the pilots voted to authorize the strike if contract talks don’t result in a new collective bargaining agreement.
“This vote shows the deep anger our pilots feel towards the direction set by our management,” said Capt. Tracy Smith, chairman of the Air Line Pilots Association International unit at Frontier Airlines, “We’re the lowest-paid Airbus pilots in North America, but that pitiful status is definitely going to change.”
They’ve been working on a deal since March 2016. They’ve been using a federal mediator since October.
In a statement, Frontier said in part:
“A strike will not happen as long as these negotiations are in progress. Frontier remains committed to reaching an agreement that is fair for both our pilots and the company.”
