San Miguel County, Norwood, San Miguel County Sheriff's Office, Crime, Homicide, Child Abuse, Colorado, Western Slope, Murder, Parenting

Four Charged In Killings Of Two Young Girls

Filed Under: Norwood, San Miguel County, San Miguel County Sheriff's Office

NORWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office has identified the four people arrested Friday following the discovery of two deceased girls on a farm property south of Norwood.

A fifth suspect, Nashika Bramble, is still at large. She was last seen hitch hiking in the Norwood area Wednesday morning. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating her.

nashika bramble 2 Four Charged In Killings Of Two Young Girls

Nashika Bramble (credit: San Miguel County)

The four people arrested — 23-year-old Frederick A. Blair of Norwood, 37-year-old Madani Ceus from Haiti, 50-year-old Nathan Yah from Haiti, and 53-year-old Ika Eden from Jamaica — have been initially charged with Felony Child Abuse Causing Death.

norwood children killed composite of four arrests Four Charged In Killings Of Two Young Girls

“In my 37 years as sheriff I have never seen anything as cruel and heartless as this,” San Miguel County Sheriff Bill Masters said of the incident.

double murder Four Charged In Killings Of Two Young Girls

(credit: San Miguel County)

Authorities discovered the bodies of the girls about noon Friday. It’s believed they had been dead for approximately two weeks, according to San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Susan Lilly. They were between five and 10 years of age.

The San Miguel Sheriff’s Office is leading the homicide investigation with assistance from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

 

