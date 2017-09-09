Exercise Plan For Cancer Patients Helps Woman Find Her Inner Athlete

By Kathy Walsh

(CBS4) – A breast cancer survivor says she feels healthier than ever. That’s because, along with her cancer treatment, she made the commitment to get fit through an exercise program designed specifically for cancer patients.

Susan Faltinson is no slouch. These days, she takes exercise seriously. At 50, she’s feeling better than ever. But it was bad news in 2015 that got the ball rolling.

“The biopsy was in fact showing that I had breast cancer,” Faltinson told CBS 4 Health Specialist Kathy Walsh.

At that time, Faltinson was 30 pounds overweight.

“Not enough sleep and grabbing food on the go,” she explained.

While undergoing treatment at the University of Colorado Hospital, she saw a flyer for the 3-month exercise program for cancer patients called BfitBwell. Faltinson signed up.

“It’s been a slow, steady process, no overnight fix,” she said.

But the mother of two took off. After surgeries and still in chemotherapy, she walked the Bolder Boulder.

Faltinson graduated to the Race for the Cure and recently tackled a mini triathlon.

“She’s been incredible,” said BfitBwell program manager Nicole Klochak.

Klochak says Faltinson found her inner athlete.

“We all know cancer is life changing and often that sort of spikes other things in their life to make a change,” Klochak said.

“I’m in better shape and I feel better and look better than I have in like 20 years,” said Faltinson.

At this time, there is no evidence of disease in Faltinson. She’s got surgeries ahead, but worry is behind her. Faltinson says she’s not just a cancer survivor, but a “sur-thriver.”

Additional Resources

For more information on the BfitBwell program, featured on CBS4 News at 5 p.m. on Friday, go to medschool.ucdenver.edu.

