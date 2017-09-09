CU Freshman, Son Of Fox News Host Dies

Filed Under: Boulder County, Eric Bolling, Fox News, University of Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) – The son of former Fox News host Eric Bolling has died, just hours after the network announced that Bolling was leaving the network.

gettyimages 632132500 CU Freshman, Son Of Fox News Host Dies

Eric Bolling (credit: Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Capitol File Magazine)

Bolling said in a tweet on Saturday that he and his wife, Adrienne, were devastated by the loss of their son, Eric Chase Bolling.

A freshman at the University of Colorado in Boulder, Eric Chase Bolling died Friday night.

Eric Bolling says the cause is under investigation but that authorities say there was “no sign of self harm.” An autopsy was pending.

Boulder police say they are investigating a death near the university but did not provide details.

gettyimages 458964240 CU Freshman, Son Of Fox News Host Dies

Steve Doocy, Elisabeth Hasselbeck and Eric Bolling on set at FOX Studios (credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Fox News Channel said Friday it had parted ways with Eric Bolling, who had been suspended in August following allegations that he sent lewd photos to female co-workers.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Send A News Tip
FANTASY FOOTBALL
EMMY AWARDS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch