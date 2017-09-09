Three Colorado WildFires Prompt Air Quality Advisory

Filed Under: Big Red Fire, Deep Creek Fire, Grand County, Himes Peak Fire, Jackson County, Meeker, Routt County, Steamboat Springs, Walden

ROUTT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Three wildfires continue to burn Saturday in northwestern Colorado.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment issued an air quality warning Saturday morning for Routt, Jackson and Grand counties due to smoke from these wildfires.

deep creek fire 1 north routt rumors fb Three Colorado WildFires Prompt Air Quality Advisory

The Deep Creek Fire on September 8th. (credit: Facebook/ North Routt Rumors)

The largest of the three, the Deep Creek Fire, is located nine miles west of Hayden, Colorado. It is almost 4,000 acres in size and only 12 percent contained.

The Deep Creek Fire is only five days old. It is spreading to the north, but fire command reports solid progress on the southern portion thanks to bulldozers and hand crews.

big red fire 1 8 30 credit t roerick via inciweb Three Colorado WildFires Prompt Air Quality Advisory

The Big Red Fire on August 30th. (credit: Inciweb/T. Roerick)

The Big Red Fire is 2,500 acres located five miles south of the Wyoming border near Big Red Park. This fire was started six weeks ago by lightning. Fire command reports “running, spotting, group torching” behavior Friday. It is 20 percent contained.

big red fire 3 9 4 inciweb Three Colorado WildFires Prompt Air Quality Advisory

A Big Red Fire community meeting September 4th. (credit: Inciweb)

By far the smallest of the three, the 124-acre Himes Peak Fire, is also the most well-behaved at the moment. Located 30 miles east of Meeker in the Flat Tops Wilderness, this fire is 35 percent contained. It began September 1st, also with a lightning strike.

himes peak fire from inciweb Three Colorado WildFires Prompt Air Quality Advisory

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Send A News Tip
FANTASY FOOTBALL
EMMY AWARDS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch