Three Colorado WildFires Prompt Air Quality Advisory

ROUTT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Three wildfires continue to burn Saturday in northwestern Colorado.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment issued an air quality warning Saturday morning for Routt, Jackson and Grand counties due to smoke from these wildfires.
The largest of the three, the Deep Creek Fire, is located nine miles west of Hayden, Colorado. It is almost 4,000 acres in size and only 12 percent contained.
The Deep Creek Fire is only five days old. It is spreading to the north, but fire command reports solid progress on the southern portion thanks to bulldozers and hand crews.
The Big Red Fire is 2,500 acres located five miles south of the Wyoming border near Big Red Park. This fire was started six weeks ago by lightning. Fire command reports “running, spotting, group torching” behavior Friday. It is 20 percent contained.
By far the smallest of the three, the 124-acre Himes Peak Fire, is also the most well-behaved at the moment. Located 30 miles east of Meeker in the Flat Tops Wilderness, this fire is 35 percent contained. It began September 1st, also with a lightning strike.