Businesses, Homes Try To Bounce Back From May Hail Storm

Filed Under: Hail Damage, Hail Storm, Wheat Ridge

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – More than four months after the west metro area was pummeled by a historic hail storm, businesses and homes in Wheat Ridge are still in need of repairs.

co wheat ridge hail damage 6vo transfer frame 450 Businesses, Homes Try To Bounce Back From May Hail Storm

(credit: CBS)

The storm on May 8th dropped baseball-sized hail on buildings and cars.

It’s estimated as many as 8,000 homes were damaged and 3,000 still need repairs.

co wheat ridge hail damage 6vo transfer frame 60 Businesses, Homes Try To Bounce Back From May Hail Storm

(credit: CBS)

By the middle of August, the City of Wheat Ridge collected more than $2 million in fees and taxes linked to repairs.

RELATED: May 8 Hail Storm Breaks Records At $1.4 Billion In Damage

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Send A News Tip
FANTASY FOOTBALL
EMMY AWARDS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch