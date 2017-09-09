Businesses, Homes Try To Bounce Back From May Hail Storm

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – More than four months after the west metro area was pummeled by a historic hail storm, businesses and homes in Wheat Ridge are still in need of repairs.
The storm on May 8th dropped baseball-sized hail on buildings and cars.
It’s estimated as many as 8,000 homes were damaged and 3,000 still need repairs.
By the middle of August, the City of Wheat Ridge collected more than $2 million in fees and taxes linked to repairs.
RELATED: May 8 Hail Storm Breaks Records At $1.4 Billion In Damage