Broncos Defensive Line Thinned By Injuries

DENVER, Colo. (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos announced Saturday that two defensive ends will sit out Monday night’s regular-season opener here against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Neither Jared Crick, the starting left defensive end, or Zach Kerr, the team’s backup right defensive end and nosetackle, will play, head coach Vance Joseph said Saturday.

Asked whether he will make adjustments by shuffling defensive line personnel, Joseph said, “I’m not sure. Every option is going to be explored.”

Crick has back problems and Kerr a knee injury. Neither player practiced Friday.

“I think Jared is getting better, but he’s not well enough to play a football game right now,” Joseph added. “In our opinion, if we put him out there this week, which we could probably, it would hurt us moving down the road.”

Starting nosetackle Kyle Peko is listed as questionable with a foot injury.

“Kyle Peko has gotten better fast. He practiced the last two days and he looked okay,” Joseph said.

The Broncos coach pointed to Adam Gotsis and Shelby Harris as two D-line players whose roles may expand significantly Monday night.

“That’s the way it’s been throughout the preseason,” he said. “When you watch the San Fran game and the Green Bay game, those guys played well. That’s what I expect on Monday night, that’s why they’re here. Gotsis is a second-round pick. He’s a guy with a bright future and Shelby Harris had a hell of a camp.”