Nearly 50 Pounds Of Drugs Confiscated

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Millions of dollars worth of drugs were taken off the streets thanks to a major drug bust in El Paso County.
More than ten pounds of heroin and 38 pounds of methamphetamine were seized by the Metro Vice Narcotics and Intelligence Unit.
The officers had been working for the past few weeks to take down an organized trafficking ring which was distributing drugs in Colorado Springs and Denver.
The detectives also confiscated several firearms.
They put the total street value at more than $8 million.