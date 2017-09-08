DU Collecting Donations For Harvey Victims

DENVER (CBS4) – The University of Denver is doing its part to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Working with the Aurora Police Department and the mayor of Houston, the university is collecting donations to send to people in need in Texas.

“As thousands in our country struggle to rebuild in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, the DU community wants to help,” DU Chancellor Rebecca Chopp said in a statement. “Through cash donations to reputable charities and physical donations of non-perishable items and bottled water, we can help make a difference.”

The collection is taking place Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m., and then again on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Anyone wishing to make a non-perishable donation can do so by stopping by the Ritchie Center, which is located on East Asbury Avenue just west of University Boulevard.

DU is also raising awareness for the Hurricane Harvey relief fund, which accepts cash donations to help the victims.

