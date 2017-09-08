Troy Gentry Of Country Duo Montgomery Gentry Dies In Crash

LUMBERTON, N.J. (AP) — The official website for Montgomery Gentry says Troy Gentry, half of the country duo, has died in a New Jersey helicopter crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the helicopter crashed into a wooded area Friday afternoon near the Flying W Airport in Medford.

The airport also houses a resort and was scheduled to host a concert by the country duo on Friday night. The airport announced the cancellation of the gig Friday afternoon.

gettyimages 634302984 Troy Gentry Of Country Duo Montgomery Gentry Dies In Crash

Eddie Montgomery and Troy Gentry of Montgomery Gentry (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Outback Concerts)

The pilot of the helicopter also died.

Gentry was born April 5, 1967, in Lexington, Kentucky, where he met bandmate Eddie Montgomery and formed a group based off their last names.

The duo had success on the country charts, scoring five No. 1 hits. The band was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 2009.

