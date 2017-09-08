Tooth Of T. Rex Found At Triceratops Dig Site In Thornton

Filed Under: Dinosaur Tooth, Joe Sertich, T-Rex, Thornton Triceratops, Tyrannosaurus Rex

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – The digging continues at the site of the big triceratops discovery in Thornton, and this week evidence of another dinosaur was found.

thornton triceratop dig site Tooth Of T. Rex Found At Triceratops Dig Site In Thornton

(credit: CBS)

Dr. Joe Sertich, paleontologist for the Denver Museum of Nature and Science, announced on Friday at a public unveiling of part of the triceratops that his team found a Tyrannosaurus rex tooth on Thursday.

“It just keeps better. At this site, we found our first bit of T-Rex yesterday. We found a tooth,” Sertich said.

museum news conference Tooth Of T. Rex Found At Triceratops Dig Site In Thornton

Dr. Joe Sertich (credit: CBS)

Sertich said it’s fairly common to find such teeth at locations where other dinosaurs are discovered.

“I don’t think there’s going to be a complete T. Rex at the site,” he said. “They come in and they chew on these old carcasses as they are laying out and pop out a few teeth.”

tooth Tooth Of T. Rex Found At Triceratops Dig Site In Thornton

(credit: Carlos Villar)

A Tyrannosaurus rex tooth can be as much as 9 inches long. The animals could grow a new tooth in less than two years when it lost one, according to Scholastic.com.

It’s believed a T. rex would feed on many animals that were already dead, including triceratops.

“We have our first evidence (at this site) of some of those really neat interactions,” Sertich said.

RELATED: Scientists In Colorado, Around World Reconsider The Mighty Tyrannosaurus Rex

CBS4 is a proud partner of the Denver Museum of Nature and Science on the Thornton triceratops discovery. Watch CBS4 News for exclusive stories from reporter Stan Bush and photojournalist Mark Neitro at the dig site and in the museum’s lab.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

FANTASY FOOTBALL
EMMY AWARDS
NEWS TEAM

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch