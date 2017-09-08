Latest Forecast: Better Chance For Mountain T-Storms Plus More Smoke Statewide

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Upper level winds will transports more smoke into Colorado on Friday. The thickest smoke will likely be found along and north of the I-70 corridor in the high country. Meanwhile in Denver we’ll notice hazy skies, poor visibility, and maybe the occasional smell of smoke.

Something that will be different on Friday compared to every other day this week is a chance for rain. Scattered showers and gusty thunderstorms will develop in the mountains by Friday afternoon. Then after about 3 p.m. a few of the mountain storms may shift east and cross the urban corridor. The chance for rain in Denver, Boulder, or Fort Collins is only 20%. But if you happen to get a storm, the rain will be brief and winds could reach up to 40 mph. There will be no severe weather.

For the weekend, temperatures will stay far above normal for the first half of September with highs near 90° both days. Smoke will continue to be an issue through the weekend and the mountains have a good chance for showers and thunderstorms. Rain is far less likely along the I-25 corridor with just a 10% chance.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.