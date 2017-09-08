Islamic Center Vandalism Suspect To Undergo PTSD Treatment

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – A man accused of vandalizing the Islamic Center Fort Collins is getting out of jail after his bond was reduced.
Joseph Giaquinto will be sent a VA sponsored treatment program for PTSD in Wyoming. Once that’s complete, he’ll be sent back to Colorado.
Surveillance video recorded a man throwing rocks and a Bible through the center’s glass doors in March. Investigators say Giaquinto admitted to being that man.
Since the damage, the community quickly raised $25,000 to help with repairs and improvements.