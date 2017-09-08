Volunteers To Clean Up Hanging Lake Trail This Weekend

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The popular but abused Hanging Lake Trail will get some much-needed TLC this weekend.
Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado will spend Saturday and Sunday cleaning up the 1.2 miles of trail.
A proposed plan would restrict the number of visitors allowed on the trail, as it’s being damaged by huge crowds – sometimes even being vandalized.
The public comment period for that plan lasts another two weeks.
Volunteers for the trail cleanup and moderate-to-heavy rock work are still needed. Some meals will be provided for those who can help.
