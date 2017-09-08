Volunteers To Clean Up Hanging Lake Trail This Weekend

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The popular but abused Hanging Lake Trail will get some much-needed TLC this weekend.

Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado will spend Saturday and Sunday cleaning up the 1.2 miles of trail.

hanging lake trail 6pkg frame 1853 Volunteers To Clean Up Hanging Lake Trail This Weekend

Hanging Lake Trail (credit: CBS)

A proposed plan would restrict the number of visitors allowed on the trail, as it’s being damaged by huge crowds – sometimes even being vandalized.

2 hanging lake cleanup transfer frame 0 Volunteers To Clean Up Hanging Lake Trail This Weekend

(credit: CBS)

The public comment period for that plan lasts another two weeks.

Volunteers for the trail cleanup and moderate-to-heavy rock work are still needed. Some meals will be provided for those who can help.

LINK: Volunteers For Outdoor Colorado Hanging Lake Restoration

