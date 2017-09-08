Broncos Will Likely Face Ezekiel Elliott In Week 2

DENVER (CBS4) – After their Week 1 matchup on Monday night, the Denver Broncos will immediately begin game planning for Week 2, and those plans will now surely include defensive schemes for stopping Ezekiel Elliott.

The Dallas Cowboys travel to Denver for a 2:25 p.m. kickoff on Sept. 17, and there was speculation their dynamite second-year running back wouldn’t be with them. That was due to a six-game suspension imposed by the NFL after an investigation into domestic violence accusations.

Ezekiel Elliott denies wrongdoing and hasn’t been charged with any crimes.

But on Friday, Elliott was granted a preliminary injunction in U.S. District Court, and according to NFL.com he may not miss any games this season.

