2 Girls Murdered, Bodies Found On Farm Near Small Colorado Town

NORWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A woman suspected in the killings of two girls in western Colorado is at large and four others are facing charges in the case.

The bodies of the two girls, who were between the ages of 5 and 10, were found Friday morning by San Miguel County deputies on a farm near the small town of Norwood.

Authorities said the girls had been dead for at least two weeks.

Police are now looking for Nashika Bramble. They released a photo of her and said she was last seen hitchhiking in Norwood on Wednesday morning. She faces second degree murder charges.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is assisting the sheriff’s office in San Miguel County in their investigation into the killings.

The names and photos of the people in custody will be released this weekend. Charges in the case include second degree murder, criminally negligent homicide and felony child abuse causing death.

“In my 37 years as sheriff, I have never seen anything as cruel and heartless as this,” Sheriff Bill Masters said in a prepared statement.

Anyone who spots Nashika Bramble is asked to contact San Miguel County Sheriff’s investigators at 970-728-1911. The latest updates can be found on Twitter @SheriffAlert.