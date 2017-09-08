Haze, Smoke Expected To Clear Up In Much Of Colorado Soon

DENVER (AP) — Colorado is still getting haze and smoke from wildfires across the West but forecasters say the air should clear up this weekend in most of the state.

Air quality is expected to be the worst Friday in the Denver area and the rest of the Front Range along with the northern mountains.

The National Weather Service says a high pressure system is slowly shifting to the east, which will raise the chances of rain and help eventually push the smoke north of Colorado. However, two wildfires burning near Steamboat Springs will keep producing smoke in that area.

One of them, the Deep Creek Fire, has grown to 5.9 square miles (15.2 square kilometers). It’s within 1 ½ miles (1.6 kilometers) of homes but firefighters think the vegetation and terrain there will help them.

