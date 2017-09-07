Fires, Smoky Skies Push Activities Indoors

By Matt Kroschel

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– In Steamboat Springs, the football team moved cafeteria tables to make room for practice indoors on Thursday.

The soccer team had its game canceled, so did the JV football team.

Smoke from dozens of wildfires burning across the West, including the Deep Creek Fire burning northwest of Steamboat Springs is affecting schools across Colorado.

“Right now, we’re just trying to take it day by day and play it safe,” Luke DeWolfe, Steamboat High School Athletic Director, told CBS4.

All sports and even gym classes were moved inside the school. Cross country runners used the long hallways lined with lockers to run drills.

“Our students and coaches are being very flexible and we don’t know when it will be okay for us to get practiced and games going outside again,” DeWolfe added.



The Colorado Department of Health and local officials are extending some of the health advisories as the smoke continues to waft into mountain communities.

