VA Official Accused Of Taking Bribes In Exchange For Contract Information

Filed Under: Anthony Bueno, Bribes, Dwane Nevins, FBI, Robert Revis, VA, Veterans Affairs

By Stan Bush

DENVER (CBS4)– Newly released court documents have revealed an elaborate scheme with a Veterans Affairs insider, who was accepting bribes for lucrative government contracts.

According to court filings, in the summer of 2015 the FBI staged an undercover operation to catch Dwane Nevins, director of the Rocky Mountain VA’s Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization.

Nevins allegedly worked with Robert Revis and Anthony Bueno of Auxilious, an Arvada based company, to secure contracts for medical supplies.

The undercover agent set up a fake, but certified, company and was then contacted by Bueno to work in the scheme. Nevins was recorded accepting cash bribes through a shell company for insider information on outstanding government contracts that Auxilious would then use to undercut competitors.

Federal agents recorded conversations and emails between the co-conspirators who met regularly to secure contracts worth millions.

A federal judge granted investigators a warrant allowing them to seize computers and email accounts, which may reveal how long the bribery operation had existed.

Stan Bush is a general assignment reporter at CBS4. His stories can be seen on CBS4 News at 10. Read his bio and follow him on Twitter @StanBushTV.

