Suspect Drives Away From Traffic Stop, Drags CSU Police Officer

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – A police officer in Fort Collins was seriously hurt Thursday when the subject of an attempted traffic stop drove off and dragged him a short distance.

The crime happened at 1:43 a.m. at the intersection of Prospect Road and Whitcomb Street. The police officer, who works for Colorado State University Police, attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle.

Police say Dominic Jackson, 21, Fort Collins, was driving the car. He allegedly showed a gun to the officer and then attempted to drive off. The officer was dragged by the car, which stopped soon afterwards.

The officer’s injuries were described as non-life threatening and he was taken to the hospital. Jackson was also taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Authorities said Jackson will likely face charges in the case. They said the vehicle he was driving was stolen.

The name of the officer who was hurt is not being released.

Additional Resources

The following information about this case was released by Fort Collins Police Services.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call Detective Jason Curtis at (970) 416-2441 or Larimer County Crime Stoppers at (970) 221-6868.