Stuck Hiker Used Phone Light To Signal Rescuers

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Crews rescued a hiker who got stuck on the side of Red Mountain in Garfield County for more than seven hours.
It happened over the Labor Day Weekend, according to the Glenwood Springs Post-Independent.
The hiker had climbed down into steep terrain on Saturday but couldn’t climb out because of loose rock and dirt. He called 911 and shined his phone towards a nearby road to signal where he was.
A helicopter was used to bring the hiker to safety.
Authorities say the incident serves as a reminder to anyone interested in steep technical climbing to have the proper equipment.