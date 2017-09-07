Stuck Hiker Used Phone Light To Signal Rescuers

Filed Under: Garfield County, Glenwood Springs, Red Mountain

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Crews rescued a hiker who got stuck on the side of Red Mountain in Garfield County for more than seven hours.

rescue Stuck Hiker Used Phone Light To Signal Rescuers

(credit: Post-Independent)

It happened over the Labor Day Weekend, according to the Glenwood Springs Post-Independent.

The hiker had climbed down into steep terrain on Saturday but couldn’t climb out because of loose rock and dirt. He called 911 and shined his phone towards a nearby road to signal where he was.

A helicopter was used to bring the hiker to safety.

Authorities say the incident serves as a reminder to anyone interested in steep technical climbing to have the proper equipment.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

FANTASY FOOTBALL
EMMY AWARDS
NEWS TEAM

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch